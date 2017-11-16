Rotary food drive helps Loaves and Fishes

The Rotary Club of Ellsworth held its annual food drive on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Ellsworth Hannaford to support the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. Club members collected approximately 460 pounds of food, 86 of the Hannaford Helps boxes and $1,140 in cash and check donations. That dollar amount will allow the pantry to purchase a huge amount of dry goods at 6 cents a pound or a lot of meat at 16 cents a pound.

The Rotary Club of Ellsworth will also be volunteering at the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry during the month of December on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. Rotarians will help with stocking shelves, unloading trucks, picking up food at Hannaford and assisting the clients.