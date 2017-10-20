Sullivan Fire Rescue Capt. Bruce Munger (holding plaque) is retiring. PHOTO BY LYNN DUNBAR Retiring firefighter honored October 20, 2017 on News Members of Sullivan Fire Rescue, along with family and friends, gathered Thursday night, Oct. 19, to thank Capt. Bruce Munger for his 27 years of service to the department and town. Munger, who is retiring, served in various positions during his career, including training officer and assistant chief. Munger was praised for his compassion and level-headed leadership. He will continue to mentor the younger generation of firefighters.