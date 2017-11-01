Rep. Campbell has plan for Wilson Hall: a “boutique” eldercare facility

BUCKSPORT — Rep. Richard Campbell (R-Orrington) came to the Town Council meeting last week with a proposal.

Given five months, designated developer status and $1 in payment from the town, Campbell said he and his associates would do their best to come up with a development plan for the 177-year-old Wilson Hall building on Franklin Street.

Campbell and his associates, a retired developer from Fredericksburg, Va., and a long-term care facility expert from Colonial Heights, Va., want to turn the former seminary building into a “boutique” health care services facility that can serve 24 elderly residents.

The group, which calls itself The Wilson Hall Project, would own and develop and pay taxes on the property, which is currently owned by the town. Campbell said the group is already working with a Bangor-based regional health care provider, which plans to rent the space and operate the health care facility.

Campbell said the group also is working with Coastal Enterprises Inc. (CEI) to put a business model together and come up with ways to finance the project, which could cost over a million dollars.

“Right now we’re trying to pull together a for-profit, property-tax-paying facility that will improve the tax base for the town, restore a historical building and provide a unique service to the region,” he said.

Campbell’s plan is the first substantial development plan for the dilapidated Wilson Hall, which will take hundreds of thousands of dollars to make livable.

When Campbell made his offer last week, the Town Council voted to accept the proposal, giving The Wilson Hall Project five months and two three-month extensions to come up with a development plan.

“For right now they [the Town Council] have decided to allow this project five months to see if it can grow legs and learn to walk,” said Town Manager Susan Lessard.

Earlier this year, the Town Council was worried that the building’s roof was not in good enough shape to keep water out during the winter. In September, the council voted to spend up to $30,000 to repair the building’s roof.

Now that Campbell’s agreement has been signed, Lessard said the town’s roof repair efforts have been put on hold. According to Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Hammond, the building is in solid shape.

“I’m not worried at all about the integrity of the building holding up through the winter,” Hammond said after the meeting.

Campbell’s proposal came with a slight complication. Brook Minner, the head of the economic development group Main Street Bucksport, said an agreement with private developers would make the town ineligible for a $60,000 grant from the Maine Steeples Fund, which could help repair the building’s roof.

The original proposal was for an initial window of six months, but town councilors shortened the window to five. That way, if The Wilson Hall Project does not form a viable development plan, Minner can still make the May 1, 2018, deadline for the Steeples grant.

“We’ll know by five months whether the project is viable,” said Lessard, who explained that the two three-month extensions are for the project to smooth out any details in a development plan, should one emerge.

A seasoned developer with successful projects throughout Maine, Campbell said the plan also would include some kind of space in the building for the community to be involved.

“Sometimes eldercare buildings disconnect with the community,” said the Orrington resident, who plans to meet with local nonprofits and arts organizations about the space. “It becomes sterile, with no interaction between the inside and outside worlds.”

Campbell’s proposal comes at a cost. If Wilson Hall is redeveloped as a long-term care facility, it can’t be used as business space or as housing for young families.

Minner raised those concerns in an email sent to Lessard two days before the council meeting.

“Why not mixed income housing that brings people from across the age spectrum to town?” wrote Minner, who said she’s seen her own family struggle to find appropriate elder care.

“We need people in this town who will send their children to the schools, join committees, volunteer their time, run for public office and contribute to the tax base,” she continued. “None of that will come from people struggling with Alzheimer’s.”

“There are different opinions about what directions this should take,” Lessard said after the meeting. “If this development does not work, then it could be back on the table again for discussion as to what happens next.”