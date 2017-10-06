Remodeled fitness center opens in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — “Bucksport strong” is a motto that has appeared on the backs of many a Bucksport T-shirt over the years. But just how strong is Bucksport exactly?

Now, area residents can answer that question themselves at the newly remodeled fitness center in the G.H. Jewett School.

“I’m pretty pumped on how this turned out,” said Nick Tymoczko, the operations director for the YMCA in Bucksport.

Earlier this year, Tymoczko asked for feedback from people using the old fitness center down the hall. He found that the center was in need of an upgrade, and he submitted a successful proposal for the Town Council to help support the YMCA’s effort to remodel the gym.

With $8,000 from the Town Council, Tymoczko and other YMCA workers got to work reupholstering the cardio equipment, putting down a new floor and slapping a fresh coat of bright purple-and-gold paint on the walls.

“I’m proud of the atmosphere we’re going to have,” said the Bucksport native at the fitness center’s grand opening on Monday. “Above anything else, it’s going to be a social environment. People will be able to come chat, and that’s the whole mind-body-spirit connection.”

The gym will have a morning and an evening supervisor, which Tymoczko hopes will help enhance the social feel of the place.

“They’ll be a welcoming face,” he said. “I don’t need a muscle-head walking up to you and challenging you to a bench press. I want someone who wants you to feel as good as they do.”

The evening supervisor, Eleanor Shorey, embodies that attitude. Earlier this year, Shorey underwent a gastric sleeve surgery and a severe emotional funk.

Coming to the Jewett fitness center to hit the weights and the elliptical, she said, has been an uplifting experience.

“I love how it has helped me confidence-wise,” said the 46-year-old. “Just being here is great for me.”

One of Shorey’s tasks is to help members learn to safely use the wide range of equipment at the fitness center, which includes treadmills, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, a rowing machine, kettlebells, exercise balls and free weights.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to help others here as well,” she said.

One of those people Shorey might help paid a visit to the fitness center at the grand opening.

“I work at the senior center, so I can just come by and a get a workout in,” said Sue Ann Craig, the director of the Bucksport Senior Center. “It’s in a very central location, close to the schools and the health center.”

Membership at the fitness center is $10 a month. The gym is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. For more information, call 469-3518.