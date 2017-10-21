Public invited to learn about Woodlawn expansion

ELLSWORTH — The public is invited to an open house at Woodlawn Wednesday to enjoy the historic estate and learn more about plans to transform the property’s carriage barn into an education and event space.

The event will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. Light refreshments will be provided by Flexit Café & Bakery.

“This will be the community’s opportunity to learn about our plans to preserve the estate’s carriage barn and create education, exhibition and community spaces,” according to Woodlawn’s executive director, Joshua Torrance. “The project architects from Oudens Ello Architecture will be here along with the Woodlawn Trustees. Our guests will hear firsthand about the project, can ask questions, and enjoy a reception in the historic Black House.”

The revitalized carriage barn will provide year-round space, and allow Woodlawn to attract a larger, more diverse audience. It will allow for the continued growth of the Woodlawn School Program, which currently serves 1,000 students annually, free of charge. The project will bring much needed community gathering space to Hancock County and Woodlawn will gain exhibit space for its collection as well as traveling exhibits from other museums and organizations.

In 2015, the Hancock County Trustees of Public Reservations, Woodlawn’s governing board, launched the Campaign for Woodlawn, an $8.2 million fundraising effort to fund the project.

“This past August we announced that the Campaign for Woodlawn had achieved its first $2 million fundraising match towards a $4 million matching grant we received from a private foundation,” Torrance said. “This fundraising milestone included $718,539 from 100 percent of our trustees, $172,000 from the local business community and $70,850 from individuals and $57,500 foundations. Additionally, an anonymous donor issued a $1 million challenge gift (successfully met). While we still have a way to go, we are getting closer every day.”

Torrance further remarked, “It is great to have so many people excited about this project and committed to its success. We look forward to having the community visit for our fall open house to learn more about our work and to celebrate with us as we look to the future.”

Woodlawn is an 180-acre estate once owned by the Black family. The main house is open for tours May 1 – Oct. 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year-round, sunrise to sunset. For more information or to make a gift, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.