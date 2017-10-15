Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events scheduled Oct. 28

ELLSWORTH — In observance of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, a number of take-back events will be occurring throughout Hancock County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its Drug Take-Back Day in collaboration with Ellsworth Police Department, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce and Healthy Acadia on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce.

Community members are encouraged to bring in any unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs for this free, anonymous service.

The following police departments are also hosting Drug Take-Back events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 28:

Bar Harbor (37 Firefly Lane).

Bucksport (89 Franklin St.).

Mount Desert (21 Sea St.).

Southwest Harbor (26 Village Green Way).

The Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor police departments will be hosting a Drug Take-Back event at the Winter Harbor Police Department (20 School St.) from 10 a.m. to noon.

“This drug take-back will allow citizens to drop off any unwanted, unused, or outdated medications that they may have in their possession,” said Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane. “The medications can be dropped off at participating locations, and they will be disposed of safely with no danger to the citizens or the environment.”

For additional disposal opportunities, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Bar Harbor, Bucksport, Ellsworth, Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor police departments all have prescription drug drop boxes located in their lobbies.

All boxes are accessible during regular business hours and some are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Drop boxes cannot take needles, epinephrine pens or other sharps.

In 2016, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Ellsworth Police Department collected 712 pounds of prescription drugs, and 27,140 pounds were collected across all Maine sites.

Overall, in its 13 previous Take-Back events, the DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds of pills across the country.

For more information about National Drug Take-Back Day, contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 667-7575 or your local law enforcement department.