Prepare to get scared at Ghostport

BUCKSPORT — Stir your cauldron, rev up your broomstick, call your mummy and mark your calendars, the frightful fall festival known as Ghostport is almost upon us.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 21, all are invited to zombie shuffle or Franken-stomp over to the festivities on Main Street and the waterfront.

Make sure you dress to the spooky nines, because visitors with outstanding costumes will be rewarded with a pleasant surprise that starts with “c” and ends with “ash.”

This year, there will be a costume parade, a trebuchet launching pumpkins, pumpkin carving competitions and the annual Jonathan Buck’s Race to the Grave, where teams of five race their homemade coffins on wheels down Main Street.

The fright fest starts with a “’Lil Goblins Parade,” where children of all ages and their parents or guardians can march down Main Street dressed as any Transformer, Jedi or superhero they like.

Parade participants should gather in front of the Bucksport town office at 10 a.m.

Werewolves may wonder where the food is, so there will be plenty of opportunities to devour some tasty treats.

The parade ends at the town waterfront, where at 11:30 a.m. a “brunch of witches” will be provided by Regional School Unit 25’s parent teacher organization.

There will also be a chili cook-off hosted by Bucksport Heart and Soul, starting at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Bucksport Historical Society building.

Meanwhile, several businesses and artists will open up vendor stands at the waterfront from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One of the most famous of them is Wahl’s Dairy Port. The ice cream shop will offer its fall flavors from its Main Street location until 4 p.m., when it closes for the rest of the year.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., visitors can chuck pumpkins into the Penobscot River via a trebuchet from Flag Point on the waterfront.

New to the trebuchet tradition this year, The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is helping to host a program called “Smashing Cancer, One Pumpkin at a Time!”

As part of the program, Tracy Eaton, the owner of Hairbenders Salon in Ellsworth, painted ribbons representing different types of cancers on pumpkins.

At 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the cancer pumpkins will be launched from the trebuchet into the river, never to be seen again.

The trebuchet crew will take a break for the hotly contested coffin race at 2 p.m., when friends, businesses and organizations push a person down Main Street in a wheeled, souped-up coffin, starting outside the Alamo Theatre.

The Spooky Story half-hour will start at 1 p.m. at BookStacks, so that little kids can hear stories in time to watch the coffin race.

The Trunk R Treating (held from 2:30 to 4 p.m.) will be in the parking lot behind the town office.

The Bangor-based Down East Fantasy Con will also set up a backdrop of the famous Harry Potter train station, Platform 9¾. Visitors can have their pictures taken in front of the backdrop by a professional photographer.

Contact Leslie Wombacher at 468-6818 or visit the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce website or the Ghostport Facebook page for more information.

Other activities include: