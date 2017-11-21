Pot law stuck in legal limbo

ELLSWORTH — When it comes to recreational marijuana in Maine, there are still a lot of unknowns.

That was the takeaway from a public forum on the subject held Nov. 15 at the General Bryant E. Moore Community Center in Ellsworth. Forty citizens attended.

“We’re in a place where we’re not sure what the next steps are going to be,” said Alysia Melnick, a lobbyist and attorney with the Portland law firm of Bernstein Shur. She was political director for last year’s successful campaign to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Maine.

That statewide vote legalized both personal use and businesses such as growing facilities, stores and social clubs that could sell marijuana. The personal use provision has already gone into effect.

The Legislature delayed, however, allowing any marijuana businesses to open until at least February of 2018 while it worked to amend the law passed by voters and create specific rules to regulate such businesses.

An attempt to do that failed earlier this month when Governor Paul LePage vetoed a bill passed by the Legislature. That leaves in place the citizen-approved bill, which all sides seem to agree has things that need fixing. All of that led Melnick to tell the audience at the Nov. 15 forum that “currently, we’re kind of in limbo.”

Joining Melnick as panelists for the forum were Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier, State Rep. Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth) and Tara Young, a prevention specialist who works with Healthy Acadia. Each brought a different perspective to the forum, which was organized by the city.

Moshier said the “state of limbo” described by Melnick is making life “extremely difficult” for police officers as they go about their daily jobs.

“How do we adapt to a society where what used to be taboo, what used to be illegal, is now legal for certain members of our society?” he said.

A certified drug-recognition expert, Moshier said testing to determine if a driver is impaired by marijuana is much more challenging than determining if he or she is under the influence of alcohol. A urine test can detect the presence of THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana, but THC can stay in the system for up to 30 days. That makes it difficult to know just from that test if a driver was using marijuana two hours before driving or two weeks.

Young offered statistics to underscore what she said are the health risks of marijuana, particularly with regard to youth use, though Melnick challenged some of her statistics and countered with others of her own.

Michelle Kaplan, an emergency medicine provider in Bar Harbor and audience member at the forum, shared her experiences in dealing with patients who have used marijuana. She said it causes real problems and that people who see it as a harmless substance are wrong.

“It’s not a benign drug,” said Kaplan. “Not by any stretch of the imagination.”

Ken Shea of E.L. Shea said he has concerns about what increased marijuana use might mean at workplaces around Maine, especially for businesses like his family’s in the construction field.

“The more that marijuana is available, the more difficult it is going to be for us to provide a truly safe workplace,” he said.

A number of towns across Maine have put moratoriums or bans in place as they wait for things to be sorted out at the state level. Ellsworth put a ban on any retail marijuana businesses in place a year ago, but it is set to expire within the next 12 months.

The City Council also put a moratorium on any medical marijuana caregivers operating outside their primary residence after receiving requests from caregivers to set up in commercial spaces, though that is set to expire in December.

City Manager David Cole said he believes the City Council will likely renew that moratorium next month. That will give city officials time to continue working on and refining rules relating to marijuana in Ellsworth.