Surry voters prohibit retail marijuana operations November 8, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on News, Politics SURRY — Surry voters in a local referendum Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to prohibit all retail marijuana operations in the town. Surry has 1,314 registered voters, according to Town Clerk Angela Smith. A total of 558 ballots were cast Tuesday. That's a turnout of 42 percent. In five separate ballot questions, residents voted to prohibit marijuana retail shops, cultivation facilities, testing facilities, social clubs and manufacturing. The closest margin, with a difference of just 33 votes, was on a question that asked voters whether or not to adopt an ordinance prohibiting marijuana cultivation facilities. Residents voted 293-260 in favor of prohibition. The largest margin concerned a question about whether to prohibit retail marijuana social clubs. Voters supported a prohibition 315 to 187 — a difference of 128 votes. The vote to prohibit testing facilities was 317 to 232 — an 85 vote difference. A question of whether to prohibit marijuana product manufacturing facilities also passed 314 to 236. That's a difference of 78 votes. A question that asked whether Surry should prohibit retail marijuana stores, passed 338 to 214. That question had the second-highest margin with a difference of 124 votes.