Senate candidate to speak in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Republicans invite anyone interested to a dinner with a speaker on Friday, Nov. 10, at China Hill Restaurant in Ellsworth.

State Sen. Eric Brakey, the only Republican challenger to Sen. Angus King, will be the guest speaker.

There will be a social hour at at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7. The cost for dinner is $18.95.

Anyone wishing to hear Brakey speak but not have dinner is welcome to do so.

Call Sherm at 326-8545 for reservations.