Sen. Kimberley Rosen to seek re-election in Senate District 8

BUCKSPORT — State Sen. Kimberley Rosen (R-Hancock County) announced Tuesday that she will run for a third term in the Maine Senate, representing Maine Senate District 8.

Prior to serving in the State Senate, Rosen served four terms representing the people of Bucksport and Orrington in the Maine House of Representatives.

Rosen is the chairwoman of the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, as well as a member of the Transportation Committee and Marijuana Legalization Implementation Committee.

During previous sessions, Rosen served as a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. She also serves as the state director for Women in Government, a national organization of female state legislators.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the people of Hancock and Penobscot counties in the Maine Legislature. Over the past few years, we have tackled many important issues, such as welfare reform, education spending and the drug crisis that is impacting so many of our families,” Rosen said.

“While much has been accomplished, there is much more work to be done,” she continued. “I would greatly appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Senate District 8.”

“Senator Rosen has established herself as a leader in the Maine Senate,” said Senate President Michael Thibodeau (R-Waldo County). “At the State House she draws on her years of experience as a small business owner, community leader and legislator to get things done. She is also a tireless advocate for the people of Hancock and Penobscot counties as well as the people of our great state.”

Rosen is a graduate of D’Lor Beauty School in Brewer. She also attended the University of Maine as a nontraditional student to study business and art. She worked as the manager of the JCPenney beauty salon and went on to open her own salon. She also helped out at her family’s clothing store, Rosen’s. Kim lives in Bucksport with her husband, Richard.

“The Rosen family has a long history of service to their community,” said Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason (R-Androscoggin County). “As someone who has owned a successful small business in Maine, she really understands what it takes to be successful as an entrepreneur.

“Senator Rosen has done a lot of good work for her constituents during her time in Augusta, and I am confident she will continue to work hard on their behalf.”

Senate District 8 is made up of Bucksport, Castine, Dedham, Great Pond, Northwest Hancock Unorganized Territory, T32 MD Township, part of the East Hancock Unorganized Territory, Orland, Penobscot, Verona Island, Bradley, Brewer, Burlington, Clifton, East Central Penobscot Unorganized Territory, Eddington, Holden, Lincoln, Lowell and Orrington.