Powell wins Castine selectman seat

CASTINE — Software engineer Colin Powell won the open three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen with 145 votes in Tuesday’s election. This will be Powell’s first term as a selectman.

His opponents, Patrick Haugen and Arthur Layton, garnered 94 and 84 votes, respectively.

Temple Blackwood ran unopposed for his third three-year term as a School Board member, securing 306 votes.

Dona Brophy has served as a de facto library trustee since January, when the prior trustee, Dorothy Knapp, moved away. Brophy won official town approval to serve the remaining three years of Knapp’s term with 307 votes.

Pedrick Sweet ran unopposed for an open five-year position on the library board of trustees, winning the seat with 302 votes.

Out of the 1,059 registered voters in Castine, 329 ballots were cast on Tuesday, a turnout of about 31 percent.