Luchini: Casino funding questions “really troubling”

AUGUSTA — State election ethics officials met Tuesday in a marathon session focused on where millions of dollars backing a ballot initiative for a new casino in southern Maine came from and how it was reported.

State Rep. Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth) who, along with another legislator, initially requested the ethics inquiry and who attended Tuesday’s hearing called the funding questions “really troubling.”

At the heart of the matter is what might be called the $4.2-million question. That’s the amount of money reported earlier this year by Horseracing Jobs Fairness, a ballot question committee pushing for the new casino, in campaign finance documents.

The money was largely used to pay people to gather signatures in a petition drive that saw the casino question submitted to the Legislature and, after a delay in which more signatures needed to be gathered, put on this year’s ballot.

The money was initially said to have come from one woman, Lisa Scott. She is the sister of Shawn Scott, the only person who stands to get the casino license if the proposal — because of the way it is written — is approved by Maine voters next week.

The casino question tops the statewide referendum ballot when voters head to the polls Nov. 7.

It was later disclosed in additional campaign finance documents, however, that the $4.2 million did not originate with Lisa Scott. Jonathan Wayne is director of Maine’s Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices. He said the money actually originated with companies including a Japanese business and one known as Bridge Capital, LLC (which is based in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands).

“That money flowed through the bank accounts of Lisa Scott and a company that she owned, International Development Concepts, and a new company that she formed, Miami Development Concepts,” Wayne explained. “It was then transferred to the Horseracing Jobs Fairness ballot question committee.”

Wayne said Mainers knew, by virtue of the campaign finance filings, that the money had come from Lisa Scott. He added, though, that they were “unaware of where the money had originated from.”

Luchini and Sen. Garrett Mason (R-Androscoggin County) chair the Legislature’s Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs. In April, after the discrepancies in the financial reporting came to light, the two men requested the ethics commission to investigate the matter.

The five-member ethics commission voted unanimously in June “that there were sufficient grounds to conduct a further investigation” into the matter. That ultimately led to the hearing Tuesday in Augusta, which ran from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a couple of short breaks. Lisa Scott and Cheryl Timberlake, the treasurer of Horseracing Jobs Fairness, were the two witnesses invited to testify. Legal counsel also had the chance to ask questions.

Wayne said commissioners will meet Friday, Nov. 3, to discuss, deliberate and likely make decisions on the finance reporting questions. He said those questions center around whether Lisa Scott and her two businesses should have registered with the state in 2016 (earlier than they did) and made it clear where she got the money from.

If the commission does determine that violations were made, it will not affect the ballot question, Wayne said. What may happen, however, is that commissioners could assess large civil penalties on the parties involved.

Under state law, if more than $50,000 is reported late “the amount of the penalty can be up to the full amount that was reported late,” Wayne explained. That could total $4.2 million in this case.

Luchini attended most of Tuesday’s hearing. He said a “big red flag” for him early on was that Horseracing Jobs Fairness “had taken in a large amount of money and attributed it to one individual, Lisa Scott.” He accused those parties pushing for the casino of using “smoke and mirrors” with regard to their finances.

Luchini said some of the parties involved in this casino initiative in Maine were also involved in a similar initiative in Massachusetts in 2016 (there, the ballot question committee was called Horse Racing Jobs and Education Committee). State regulators in Massachusetts slapped a $125,000 civil penalty on that group in January of this year for various violations.

Among those was that the committee received “contributions made in a manner intended to disguise the true source of the funds.” Those funds totaled $1.6 million.

Why does all of this matter to average Maine citizens, and why should they care? Luchini said the funding of this particular casino ballot initiative “completely goes against the spirit of the citizen initiative process.”

“I think it’s very important for Mainers to know who is funding these direct initiatives,” he said. “What’s troubling is that Mainers have been in the dark about who’s paying for it.”