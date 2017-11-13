Hancock County Dems to meet Nov. 16

ELLSWORTH — The 2018 election will be the topic of discussion at the November meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee.

The discussion will review the Nov. 7, 2017, elections across the nation and in Maine and focus on the upcoming 2018 elections.

The meeting also will feature a report about the recent legislative session from Reps. Louie Luchini and Brian Hubbell as well as a discussion about the upcoming 2018 legislative session.

The meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, in the theatre room of the Moore Community Center on State Street in Ellsworth at 7 p.m.

For more information about the meeting or the Hancock County Democratic Committee, contact Kent Price at 469-1903.