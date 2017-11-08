Hamilton defeats Phillips for seat on City Council

ELLSWORTH — There will be a new face on the City Council starting next week. The current chairman finished third in a four-way race for two seats.

Dale Hamilton received the second highest number of votes in the contest for two three-year terms on the council. With 850 votes, he beat out Council Chairman John Phillips, who received 829.

Incumbent Councilor John Moore, was comfortably re-elected with 905 votes. The other challenger, Gene Lyons, finished fourth with 619 votes.

“I certainly appreciate the support,” said Hamilton on Wednesday morning. He serves as executive director of the Bangor-based nonprofit Community Health and Counseling Services.

Hamilton said he ran for council because he wants to be able to give back to the community and because he wants to participate in the decisions that are being made and represent the citizens of Ellsworth.

“I want to bring back the voice of the community a little more,” Hamilton said. He said there are a lot of big decisions being made and considered right now, and he said public input is a critical to make sure the best decisions are made.

The current seven-member council, including Phillips, will meet Thursday, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. to formally accept the results of the election. Hamilton will then be sworn-in during the council’s annual organizational meeting, which will be held this year on Monday, Nov. 13, at 8 a.m. Both meetings will take place in the City Council chambers at Ellsworth City Hall.

The council seats were the only contested positions on the municipal ballot in Ellsworth on Tuesday, but there were several other uncontested seats.

There were two candidates for two three-year terms on the Ellsworth Public Library’s board of trustees. Martha P. Nordstrom and Spencer Patterson King were elected with 1,530 votes and 1,310 votes, respectively.

Incumbent Brenda Thomas, chairwoman of the Ellsworth School Board, was re-elected to that board for another three year term. She received 1,653 votes. There was no candidate on the ballot for a second, three-year term, but declared write-in candidate Rob Hudson was elected with 112 write-in votes.