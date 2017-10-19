Believers, doubters square off on ranked-choice

AUGUSTA — Supporters of ranked-choice voting (RCV) filled a State House hearing Monday to deliver a loud, clear message to legislators: We voted for this, we want to use it starting next year and we don’t want you to tinker with it.

“It would, I believe, be an assault on democracy itself if this Legislature were to delay or repeal it,” said former state legislator and RCV advocate Dick Woodbury of Yarmouth.

He was one of more than 50 to speak in favor of RCV and a bill that would address constitutional concerns relating to that new system.

Legislators on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, however, along with state election officials, have misgivings about how exactly this new method of voting would be implemented, whether it passes constitutional muster and if it will best serve the state’s voters or instead cause confusion and disarray.

Rep. Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth), who serves as House chairman of the committee, said the RCV law — a citizens initiative passed by voters in November — has some “serious flaws” in it. The constitutional concerns, he said, “could leave election results mired in the courts for months after November.”

“To me, I think it’s irresponsible to let that happen,” he said.

Luchini also said the RCV law does not address how recounts would be handled.

By the end of the day Monday, legislators on the committee could not reach agreement on what should happen next. The 12 members present split four ways on what to recommend to the full Legislature, which is set to meet next in a special session on Monday, Oct. 23.

Election officials said the RCV law needs to be fixed before it is actually implemented in an election. Julie Flynn, Maine’s deputy secretary of state who has overseen elections in Maine for more than two decades, said “many important details about the counting process for RCV are not fully spelled out in the existing law.”

RCV is a method of voting in which voters can rank multiple candidates in order of preference instead of picking just one. The purpose of RCV is to get a winner with support from a majority (more than half) of voters, rather than just a plurality (the highest number, even if it is less than half).

If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, second and third choices are factored in and low-ranking candidates are winnowed out until eventually a majority winner is determined. The law passed by citizens at the polls last year calls for RCV to be used when electing U.S. senators and representatives and state-level officials in Maine.

Maine’s Constitution, though, says whoever receives a plurality in general election races for governor, state senator or state representative is the winner. The state’s highest court issued an advisory opinion in May that RCV is unconstitutional for those races.

Monday’s hearing in Augusta was for LD 1646, a proposed bill that would put RCV on hold for those contests until a constitutional amendment is passed replacing “plurality” with “majority.” It would also give the Secretary of State’s Office authority to put specific rules in place for RCV.

For supporters of RCV, the matter is simple. They said more than 388,000 Maine residents voted for RCV at the polls last year (almost 357,000 voted against it), that it will not require as much money to put in place as election officials claim it will and that RCV is also easy to use.

“I am insulted by the suggestion that we can’t figure out how to do this,” said Amy Smith, registrar of voters in the Sagadahoc County town of Arrowsic.

Speakers talked about the value of majority support and giving a winning candidate a mandate to govern. They noted that in the last six gubernatorial elections in Maine, only one candidate (Angus King, in 1998) got into office with majority support.

Many speakers talked about how RCV has been used in places such as Australia and Ireland as well as in the United States, including in North Carolina, Minneapolis and, within Maine, Portland.

Flynn said those comparisons aren’t exactly fair. North Carolina used RCV once for one office in one election, she said. Unlike other states, Maine has no county-level election system, which means any centralized tabulation would have to be done in Augusta rather than in regional centers such as county seats. That would require funds for state police to transport ballots or digital memory devices from towns around Maine to the capital.

Supporters and election officials disagree on the question of how many ballots RCV would require. There is agreement that Maine could, logistically, put RCV and non-RCV races on the same ballot, but Flynn and others expressed concern about that idea.

“Although many proponents downplay the likelihood of voter confusion from RCV, we believe the risks are much greater when both methods are included on the same ballot,” Flynn said. That is especially true if voter instructions had to be limited in order to fit all the candidates on a ballot.

That matter could be called the $488,000 question, as that is how much money additional ballots are projected to cost in the next two fiscal years. That is according to a fiscal note drafted by the Secretary of State’s Office. The total price tag on the fiscal note over two fiscal years is just over $1.5 million. That includes the cost of leasing optical scanners for towns that now count ballots by hand.

Looking ahead to the primary elections in June of 2018, the first election in which RCV is slated to be used, there could indeed be crowded ballots. There are already nine Democratic candidates, but whether voters would be asked to rank all nine or just the top three (or some other number) is unclear.

Flynn said the law passed by voters makes reference to her office having the authority to limit the number of rankings a voter may make to six candidates, but she is not comfortable with that.

“We would not do that without any official statutory language or rulemaking to say under which circumstances we could limit it,” she said.

Additionally, Flynn said the RCV law also does not address questions such as what happens if a voter does not rank a first-choice candidate.

“We think some of that has to be made extremely clear so there’s no question about how we’re counting the ballots,” she said.

One thing supporters of RCV made extremely clear on Monday is that they are already feeling like the Legislature does not respect the will of the voters. They cited the repeal of the education surtax and changes to the minimum wage and marijuana laws (all three of which were approved by voters last year in addition to RCV) as evidence of that.

Cushing Pagon Samp of Saco worked on the RCV campaign and said it “never occurred” to her that “the Legislature might spit in the face of the voters” by either not implementing RCV or failing to amend the state Constitution to make it work.

Holly Travers of Westbrook said she thought her vote and those of other RCV supporters mattered, and that only legislators — by moving forward with RCV — “can really show that it does matter.”

Monday’s hours-long hearing and work session resulted in a very divided Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. Five Democrats agreed LD 1646 ought to pass. Four Republicans said the whole RCV law should be put on hold unless and until a constitutional amendment is passed to change “plurality” to “majority” within three years. If that did not happen, the entire RCV law would be repealed.

Luchini said he sees that as essentially a move to repeal RCV, as he sees the odds of getting a constitutional amendment passed as low. He said he suggested delaying RCV for two years to give the Secretary of State’s Office time to do a full evaluation of how RCV could be implemented and recommend what laws need to be written or amended to put it into place.

Luchini suggested that RCV be dropped entirely for governor, state Senate and state House races in order to avoid constitutional concerns and avoid having to go through the process of amending the Constitution. He called his proposal a middle-ground option.

Two Republicans voted separately that LD 1646 ought not to pass.

Luchini said that although he thinks LD 1646 will be taken up on Monday, “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”