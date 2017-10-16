Polio awareness event Oct. 21

ELLSWORTH — On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Rotary Club of Ellsworth will have its 3rd Annual Purple Pinkie Project to raise awareness of Rotary International’s efforts to eradicate polio worldwide and to raise money — $1 at a time — toward this global effort.

A single immunization against polio costs $1. Children’s pinkies are dipped in purple ink to show they have been immunized, so purple pinkies serve as symbols for polio immunizations. For a donation of $1, volunteers will color pinkies purple to help raise money for polio eradication. Funds raised will go toward Rotary International’s End Polio Now efforts.

Pat’s Pizza in Ellsworth is aiding with this effort by allowing Rotarians to solicit support and donations from patrons on Saturday, Oct. 21, as well as donating a $1 for every pizza sold that day to the cause.

There will also be a “Purple Pinkie” table at the Rotary Club of Ellsworth’s Blood Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from noon-6 p.m. at the YMCA in Ellsworth.

To learn about polio or your local Rotary clubs, visit www.rotary.org and www.endpolio.org.