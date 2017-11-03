Photos: A look inside the new Y childcare center November 3, 2017 on News This cheerful play area awaits the arrival on children on Monday. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD The director’s office overlooks the lobby of the new Beechland Road Early Learning Center in Ellsworth. The childcare center has numerous security measures, including key-code entry, to ensure the safety of children inside. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD The aptly named Adventure Room at the Beechland Road Early Learning Center features a climbing wall, playhouse, mats and various toys for active play. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD Small groups can gather around a caregiver at the classroom tables. A play area lines the wall under the windows. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD Young diners can gather round in the cafeteria. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD The infant room is outfitted with a bouncer, reading nook, toys and pack and plays. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD Small lockers line the halls of the center. Bulletin boards announce the names assigned to each age-level group, including the Robins, Puffins and Sparrows. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD The center’s yard features low-maintenance artificial turf and plenty of room to run and play. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD Changing stations with child-size stairs are located in the toddler classroom bathrooms. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD ELLSWORTH — Bright classrooms and play spaces await children at the new Beechland Road Early Learning Center. The center, located in the former Redlon and Johnson building at 171 Beechland Road, opens on Monday, Nov. 6. The center is the result of a partnership between The Jackson Laboratory and the Down East Family YMCA. The facility will serve about 70 children, ranging in age from 6-week-old infants in the baby room to children up to the fifth grade in the afterschool program. Hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., providing flexibility to working families. This is the Down East Family YMCA’s third childcare center. The Y also operates centers at the Moore Community Center on State Street and in Blue Hill. Courtney Wood will be director of the Beechland center. Rates vary depending on the child’s age and the number of hours and days of care. For a full list of 2017 rates, visit http://www.defymca.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/2017-Ellsworth-Child-Care-Rates-with-12-hour-noted.pdf. Load Comments