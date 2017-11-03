Friday - Nov 03, 2017

Photos: A look inside the new Y childcare center

November 3, 2017 on News

ELLSWORTH — Bright classrooms and play spaces await children at the new Beechland Road Early Learning Center.

The center, located in the former Redlon and Johnson building at 171 Beechland Road, opens on Monday, Nov. 6.

The center is the result of a partnership between The Jackson Laboratory and the Down East Family YMCA. The facility will serve about 70 children, ranging in age from 6-week-old infants in the baby room to children up to the fifth grade in the afterschool program. Hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., providing flexibility to working families.

This is the Down East Family YMCA’s third childcare center. The Y also operates centers at the Moore Community Center on State Street and in Blue Hill. Courtney Wood will be director of the Beechland center.

Rates vary depending on the child’s age and the number of hours and days of care. For a full list of 2017 rates, visit http://www.defymca.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/2017-Ellsworth-Child-Care-Rates-with-12-hour-noted.pdf.