Wednesday - Oct 25, 2017

Photos: Ghostport 2017

October 25, 2017 by on News

BUCKSPORT — During Saturday’s Ghostport festival on the Bucksport waterfront, costumed characters and their friends and families marched through town, ate candy, launched pumpkins via trebuchet and raced tricked-out coffins down Main Street.

