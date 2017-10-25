Photos: Ghostport 2017 October 25, 2017 by David Roza on News From left, Carly McHale, Abby Wilson and Maya Babson are costumed as a clown, a cheerleader and a cake, respectively. The trio posed for a portrait during the Ghostport festival on the Bucksport waterfront last Saturday. Costumed characters and their friends and families marched through town, sampled candy, launched pumpkins via trebuchet and raced tricked-out coffins down Main Street. PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA A unicorn named Maddie Coombs and a wizard named Logan Coombs marched alongside “Frozen” characters Elsa (Eva Metz) and Olaf’s flurry (Karenelise Metz) in the ’Lil Goblins Parade down Main Street. PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA A few dog costumes were very convincing. PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA From left to right: A purple witch (Bethany Dorr), a bee (Macy Henderson), a zombie prom queen mom (Amy Smith) and a zombie prom queen daughter (Katelyn Smith) all found themselves on the same bench at Ghostport. PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA Don’t let looks fool you; Abby Wilson swung her battle ax with ferocious ability when backed into a corner. PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA Even superheroes need a break. From left to right: Batgirl (Delanie Gavelek), Supergirl (Bella Lounsberry), super-grandma Lillian Thurston, super-villain Poison Ivy (Susan Lounsberry) and Wonder Woman (Miya Gavelek) enjoy some ice cream from Wahl’s Dairy Port. PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA Bucksport dresses up Main Street with ghastly garnishes during Halloween season. PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA BUCKSPORT — During Saturday’s Ghostport festival on the Bucksport waterfront, costumed characters and their friends and families marched through town, ate candy, launched pumpkins via trebuchet and raced tricked-out coffins down Main Street. Bio Latest Posts David RozaDavid grew up in Washington County, Maryland, has reported in Washington County, Oregon, and now covers news in Hancock County and Washington County, Maine for The American and Out & About. Latest posts by David Roza (see all) Photos: Ghostport 2017 - October 25, 2017 Bucksport fire destroys two cars - October 24, 2017 Bucksport Police Log Week of Oct. 26 - October 24, 2017 Load Comments