No resolution yet in Blue Hill treasurer’s case

BLUE HILL — Details surrounding Town Treasurer Jody Murphy’s administrative leave remain scant after a hearing held Monday.

The Board of Selectmen voted to put Murphy on paid administrative leave Oct. 5.

On Monday, the selectmen, including Jim Schatz, Vaughn Leach and Ellen Best, met with the town of Blue Hill’s attorney, Diane O’Connell, as well as Murphy and her attorney, John K. Hamer, of the Bangor firm Rudman Winchell.

After the roughly 90-minute hearing, which was held in executive session and closed to the public, Hamer and Murphy left.

Hamer declined to comment on the proceedings.

When Murphy and Hamer left, the board remained in closed session for a couple of minutes.

Afterward, Schatz said the selectmen would meet in executive session on Friday to discuss disciplinary action. That closed session will occur after the board’s regular weekly meeting at 1 p.m.