New plan for former NewLand site

ELLSWORTH — One landscaping company has bought the former site of another landscaping company.

Atlantic Landscape Construction Inc. bought the former NewLand Nursery and Landscaping Center property on the Bangor Road from NewLand owner Steve Elliott in June. Now, Atlantic owner Chad Francis has submitted a plan to the city to build self-storage buildings and duplexes on the 9.5-acre Bangor Road site.

NewLand has since relocated to the Washington Junction Road in Hancock.

Francis’s plan calls for building five self-storage buildings with about 300 units and four duplexes (four buildings with two units each, for a total of eight residential units). The plan will come before the city’s Planning Board for initial review on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

The plan calls for the self-storage buildings to be located close to the Bangor Road, where mulch and other material was stored when NewLand occupied the site. The duplexes, meanwhile, would be built on the back side of the property near Gilpatrick Stream (also known as Dunham Brook).

Surveyor Steve Salsbury is representing Francis for this application. Salsbury said the site is “convenient to the core population” both for living there and storing items there. He said at least some of the self-storage units will be heated because it seems “that’s what the market wants.”

The property is connected to city water and sewer. The entrances to the property will likely be reconfigured to allow for better traffic flow and sight distance. The existing building near the Bangor Road will be kept and used as a management office, while several smaller structures on the back of the property will be torn down to make way for the duplexes.

Salsbury said if this plan is approved by the city there is room for future development on the property. He said his plan has the proposed buildings located in a way that would allow for that future development, if it occurs.