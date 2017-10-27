New homes top building permits list in Ellsworth October 27, 2017 by Steve Fuller on News CITY OF ELLSWORTH ELLSWORTH — Construction projects around the city have continued at an average pace in recent months as builders were yet to be slowed down by cold or inclement weather. The city’s Code Enforcement Office issued 28 building permits in August and September, 10 in August and 18 in September. That is about average for this time of year, staff in that office said. The biggest projects were four new homes: a $356,000 home on Shore Road, a $184,039 house on Nicolin Road, a $145,000 home on Westwood Drive and a $100,000 house on North Street. Of the 28 permits, 25 were for residential projects. Two were for commercial sites: an expansion of Uveitis Care on Eastward Lane and a cell phone tower upgrade on High Street. Another was for a city-owned property, an $85,000 bio-med classroom upgrade at the Hancock County Technical Center on the Boggy Brook Road. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American,Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) New homes top building permits list in Ellsworth - October 27, 2017 New plan for former NewLand site - October 26, 2017 What’s happening to Graham Lake? - October 26, 2017