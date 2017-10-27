New homes top building permits list in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — Construction projects around the city have continued at an average pace in recent months as builders were yet to be slowed down by cold or inclement weather.

The city’s Code Enforcement Office issued 28 building permits in August and September, 10 in August and 18 in September. That is about average for this time of year, staff in that office said.

The biggest projects were four new homes: a $356,000 home on Shore Road, a $184,039 house on Nicolin Road, a $145,000 home on Westwood Drive and a $100,000 house on North Street.

Of the 28 permits, 25 were for residential projects. Two were for commercial sites: an expansion of Uveitis Care on Eastward Lane and a cell phone tower upgrade on High Street. Another was for a city-owned property, an $85,000 bio-med classroom upgrade at the Hancock County Technical Center on the Boggy Brook Road.