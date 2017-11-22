Nearly 3,000 outages reported in Blue Hill area Tuesday

BLUE HILL — Nearly 3,000 residents — some of whom were in mid-preparation for Thanksgiving dinner — lost power for an hour Tuesday night.

Emera Maine spokesman Bob Potts said the outage was caused by a large tree falling on a line.

Customers in Blue Hill, Sedgwick and Brooklin were affected as well as a few in Penobscot.

“Since the big wind storm of Oct. 30 and subsequent smaller wind storms since, the system has been slightly more vulnerable as trees and large branches weakened by the storm finally give way,” Potts said. “Such was the case last night. Our crews were on the scene fairly quickly and able to safely make repairs to get customers back on.”

A group of 200 customers in Blue Hill experienced another power outage Wednesday morning.

“This morning’s outage was caused by a squirrel coming into contact with some of our equipment, which tripped a circuit feeding around 200 customers in that area,” Potts said. “Some people fed off connecting circuits saw a bump when the system reset itself. The 200-plus customers on the primary line affected were out around two hours while crews made repairs.”