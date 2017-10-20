Police direct traffic at the scene of a car crash late Friday afternoon in downtown Ellsworth where a vehicle hit a pedestrian. ELLSWORTH AMERICAN PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Man injured when hit by car Friday afternoon in downtown Ellsworth October 20, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A pedestrian was injured while crossing the street at a busy downtown intersection late Friday afternoon. Police said the 78-year-old man from Ellsworth was crossing Main Street between the Emmaus Homeless Shelter and Serendib restaurant just before 4:40 p.m. Sgt. Chad Wilmot said the man was crossing between stopped cars (Main Street traffic had a red light at that time) but was not in the crosswalk at that location. At the same time, Wilmot said, a 75-year-old man driving a 2007 Buick was making a left-hand turn from Water Street onto Main Street. The driver was heading west, about to go across the Union River Bridge, when he hit the pedestrian. “The driver’s vision was obscured by the sun and he did not notice the pedestrian in the roadway,” police said in a news release Friday evening. Neither man was identified in the news release. The pedestrian was taken by County Ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital. Wilmot said he did not know the exact nature of the man’s injuries but that, given his age, they are likely serious. Ellsworth police and firefighters, along with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine Marine Patrol, responded to the scene. Officer Rick Roberts is the primary officer on the case. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American,Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Man injured when hit by car Friday afternoon in downtown Ellsworth - October 20, 2017 Fine German baking tradition inspires bakery - October 20, 2017 Volunteers bring old cemetery back to life - October 20, 2017