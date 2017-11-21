Luck, intuition lead to saving of a man’s life

ELLSWORTH — Intuition that something was wrong, quick-thinking volunteers and fast-acting first responders are being credited with saving a city resident’s life earlier this month.

Officials say it is also a good example of why a check-in program for senior citizens, run by the police department, can be helpful and is a good idea.

Friends in Action (FIA) Executive Director Jo Cooper said events began when the man, in his late 80s and then feeling well, made a last-minute request to the organization for a ride to a doctor’s appointment at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

Aleta Fusco, administrative assistant with Friends in Action, drove to the man’s home in Ellsworth to pick him up but didn’t have any luck.

“When we went to get him, he wasn’t answering the door,” said Cooper. Fusco went to the house at least twice, Cooper said, but did not get an answer either time when she knocked on the door.

Phone calls were also made but the man did not answer those, either. Metaphorical alarm bells began going off at FIA.

“It just wasn’t like him,” Cooper said, adding that her staff has worked with the man before and knows him fairly well. “We thought, ‘This is odd.’”

Cooper connected with staff at the hospital and checked to see if the man had found another way to get to his appointment. He had not, and it was now 20 minutes after the time for which it was scheduled. So Cooper called the police.

Detective Dotty Small and Officer Bart Tokas responded and gained entry to the residence to do a well-being check. They found the man conscious but on the floor, with no idea how he ended up there or how long he had been there. The man’s sister later said he could hear people knocking at his door and his phone ringing, but could not get up to answer either of them

The officers called County Ambulance and waited with the man until the ambulance arrived. The phone rang while they waited, and when Small answered it was the man’s sister checking in on him.

Cooper had tried calling the sister, who lives in Hancock County and is the man’s emergency contact, but did not reach her because she was out taking a walk. Cooper left a voicemail and the woman called her brother’s number after hearing Cooper’s message. She was taken aback to hear Small answer the phone.

The police also called Cooper to let her know what had happened. Cooper said when the man got to the hospital he was taken to the ER.

The sister said the man was found to have an extreme case of sepsis, and he spent several days in the intensive care unit and then seven days in the hospital before coming home this week.

The sister stays in regular contact with her brother, Cooper said, but was several days away from visiting him in person again. All involved realize the outcome could have been much worse, had the man not had a doctor’s appointment and needed that ride from FIA.

“If nobody had known that he needed to go somewhere…” Cooper said, her voice trailing off.

“He probably would have died,” said the sister, in a separate conversation.

The man’s sister, Cooper said, has been “very vocal saying that we saved his life.” While Cooper appreciates that sentiment, she knows it easily could have turned out differently.

“I feel like we did [save his life],” she said, referring to all the agencies involved, “but it was luck.”

Everyone involved in the case said it is a good example of how the recently launched friendly-caller program at the Ellsworth Police Department can help. Residents who sign up to take part call the police between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. each morning to check-in and say they are OK. If police do not hear from a participant by 10 a.m., the police dispatcher will call the home.

If the call goes unanswered, police will check in with relatives or friends of the person (who will have already supplied the names previously). If none of those get a response, an officer will be sent to the residence to see what the situation is.

For more information on what is known as the Friendly Caller Program, call the Ellsworth Police Department at 667-2168.