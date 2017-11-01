Local drug take-back effort fills three boxes

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Ellsworth Police Department manned the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Saturday for the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

“We filled three boxes full of drugs,” said Ellsworth Police Detective Dotty Small.

For those with unwanted prescriptions who missed drug take-back day, drug drop boxes are located in the lobbies at the Sheriff’s Office and Ellsworth Police Department.

The only items that can’t go in the drop boxes are needles or epinephrine pens.