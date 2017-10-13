Lamoine unveils new digital sign

LAMOINE — Members of the Board of Selectmen here gathered Friday morning to unveil a new digital sign that announces meetings and events to drivers passing by the town office.

The sign, which was made possible after residents approved the $20,000 project during their annual meeting in March, sits by the road in front of the town office at 606 Douglas Highway.

A non-digital sign used to sit at the site, and had to be updated manually by town staff. The new sign can notify residents of numerous meetings and action items, and is visible at night. The display will change every 20 seconds.

The information displayed on the sign can be updated from any place in the world with internet access, according to Deputy Town Clerk Stu Marckoon. But, he wrote in an email, it will usually be updated from within the office.

Board Chairwoman Jo Cooper said the board had taken its time to find the right company to make the sign. In the end, it settled on NeoKraft in Lewiston to design it. Cirrus LED in Saco built the sign.

“We wanted something that would increase our communication, and this is right in the center of town,” Cooper said.

Town officials are looking for someone to join their budget committee, Cooper said, and that could be the kind of thing they announce on the sign.

For others, the digital display offers protection from the cold winters.

“Really easy to change in February,” said Selectman Nate Mason.

The sign was also moved about 6 feet away from the road from its previous location, which town officials said was to help ensure traffic safety.

Overall, board members said they were happy about the update.

“To me, it really does symbolize what’s going on in Lamoine, lots of great new things,” Cooper said. “But we’re really keeping an eye on who we are.”

“The old and the new,” concurred Selectman Gary McFarland.