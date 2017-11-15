Lamoine denies gravel pit permit

LAMOINE — Planning Board members voted Tuesday night to deny a gravel pit permit for Harold MacQuinn Inc. after long deliberations on the company’s application to expand its Kittridge Pit off Douglas Highway.

The decision marked the end of the latest segment of a five-year application process. Company owner Paul MacQuinn said he plans to appeal the board’s decision.

Board members debated at length whether to give the applicant more time to address issues they’d identified in the proposal, which potentially would have allowed the board to approve the plan with conditions.

In the end, they agreed it would be unlikely that MacQuinn could address any such conditions and assuage their concerns about the operation.

Two factors stood out to board members in their decision to deny: how the pit would affect a nearby drinking water supply and worries that the neighborhoods surrounding the pit site would be “adversely affected.”

In an interview after the meeting, MacQuinn said he expected the decision. He pointed to the fact that two members, Acting Chairman Don Bamman and Chris Tadema-Wielandt, had voted against the project in previous hearings.

During deliberations, board members were divided how the pit would affect the Cold Spring Water Co., a public water supply that serves the Lamoine Consolidated School, the Fire Department and about 50 homes. During the application process, a hydrogeologist working for MacQuinn said he believed the pit posed no danger to Cold Spring.

Planning Board members sought independent analysis on the issue during past hearings, and asked MacQuinn to pay for a peer review. That separate hydrogeologist, Robert Gerber, concurred with the findings in the application — that there was no danger.

But Willem Brutsaert, a former hydrology professor at the University of Maine, had submitted an opinion to the board that the proposed pit could cause Cold Spring to run dry. He reached this conclusion by studying data included by MacQuinn’s team in the application.

“I still have some concerns about that,” Bamman said when the issue came up during deliberations.

“So do I,” Tadema-Wielandt said.

“We’re talking about 50-odd homes,” Bamman said.

At this, MacQuinn bucked.

“You’ve got a professor who does a bunch of scribbling and writes a letter,” MacQuinn said, expressing frustration that he’d paid for an outside peer review. “You’ve got to use science, not emotion.”

“In the end, there’s a lot at risk, and there’s no way to undo it if it doesn’t work out as planned,” said board alternate and secretary Steve Gabel-Richards, who doesn’t vote but participates in deliberations.

Bamman said he wasn’t a scientist but his reading of the analyses cast doubt on what could happen to the water supply, and he wasn’t willing to take that risk. Tadema-Wielandt voted against that portion of the application because he was concerned about how the pit would affect the broader underlying aquifer.

The other main issue for the board was how the operation would affect quality of life for residents nearby. Board members cited the proximity of the proposed pit, which would span up to about 110 acres from the current roughly 65, to what they deemed the center of town.

Bamman said gravel pit operations regularly have a harsh impact on nearby houses, but this case was more dramatic than others in the town.

The deliberations followed a three-hour public meeting last Thursday, where 16 members of the public testified about the application. Only one of those spoke in support of the plan.

The speakers offered academic studies they’d conducted, research conclusions they’d reached from studying data included in the application and emotional testimonies on their understanding of town ordinances.

They brought up concerns about air pollution, natural beauty, effects on community life, water supply, restoration of the pit’s site and how the operation, if approved, would affect real estate in Lamoine.

The resident who spoke in favor of the plan, Glenn Manring, said he believed MacQuinn had followed the rules as laid out in the town’s ordinance. As long as the rules are followed, he said, MacQuinn should be permitted to expand his operation.

Others disagreed, and brought research to back up their claims.

Kathryn Gaianguest submitted a study she’d conducted with the help of fellow Lamoine resident Jim Gallagher. They asked 30 Realtors to fill out a questionnaire about how a major industrial operation close to central facilities of the town would affect property values.

Ten Realtors responded. Six said the pit would affect the price they propose to homeowners trying to sell. Two said the gravel operation made no difference. One said it would depend on how close the pit is.

“There is a variable but predominantly negative impact of gravel extraction in Lamoine on property values and marketability,” Gaianguest told the Planning Board.

Responding during Tuesday’s deliberations meeting, MacQuinn’s attorney, Ed Bearor, questioned the credibility of Gaianguest’s study, suggesting that the board give it “little, if any, weight.”

During the Nov. 9 public hearing, Brutsaert presented his findings that Cold Spring could be damaged by the proposed pit.

Mike Deyling, the geologist originally hired for the MacQuinn application, said at that hearing that he firmly disagreed with the analysis that Cold Spring’s water supply and a larger water table underneath the proposed site are connected.

“If you look at the information, there are clearly two aquifers — they are not connected until you get far back from the site,” Deyling said.

Toward the end of the Nov. 9 hearing, resident Ian Heyse stood to express concern about the environmental impacts of the project.

“I’m sad, to be perfectly honest, that we’re having this conversation,” he said. “This is quite honestly mountaintop removal, just Lamoine’s version.”

He turned to MacQuinn and asked why he would go through this.

“For the young people, the people who just want to raise their families in Lamoine, please just pull out your application,” Heyse said.

Audience members applauded at the suggestion. MacQuinn stayed silent.