Lamoine appoints new code enforcement officer

LAMOINE — Rebecca Albright, previously the code enforcement officer for seven towns in the Hancock County region, added an eighth town to the list this fall.

As of Nov. 1, Albright became the CEO for Lamoine, after town officials conducted interviews for the position.

Albright already serves as CEO for Great Pond, Aurora, Amherst, Waltham, Sorrento, Sullivan and Gouldsboro. She had previously served as CEO for Lamoine between 1996 and 2000.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the spring when everything gets busy,” Albright said of her schedule.

She said there’s a young man interested in training with her, because she’s certified by the state for land use, shoreland zoning, interior and exterior plumbing and building inspection regulations. Stu Marckoon, Lamoine’s deputy town clerk, contacted Albright about the position when it opened up earlier this fall.

“I know all the roads, so that’s really helpful,” Albright said of the appointment in Lamoine. “I had a really good experience working there for several years.”

Selectman Kathleen Rybarz said the previous CEO, Rick Gallegos, stepped aside after a technical issue with his licensing. He still serves as maintenance director.

Rybarz said she’s excited about Alrbight’s hiring because the change will mean twice as many CEO hours in Lamoine. Albright is available at the town office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.