New Maine Coast board president: Board’s job to represent community

ELLSWORTH — The new head of the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital board of trustees said he believes the central job of the board is to represent the communities it serves.

“I think the role of the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital board is really to be the eyes and ears in the community,” said Scott Hammond, who assumed the role of chairman on Oct. 1. He succeeds Debbie Ehrlenbach in that role.

Hammond, a Bar Harbor resident, is vice president of and chief investment officer for First Advisors, the wealth management division of First National Bank. He has worked there for 16 years and in the investment business for about 34 years.

Hammond has served on the Maine Coast board for about four years, the past two as its vice chairman. He said he feels he has learned a lot in that time, and that his approach is to ask for more information if he doesn’t fully understand something.

“I try to have an open mind and ask a lot of questions,” he said.

Maine Coast becoming part of Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems (EMHS) took place during Hammond’s time on the board. He said Maine Coast trustees still look at the hospital’s finances but acknowledged its fiscal management role has been “diminished to some degree.”

“We still look at the budget and budgeting,” Hammond said, “but we’re part of a larger organization now.”

Hammond said he is “quite impressed” with the management team at EMHS. He said he has an open line of communication with Michelle Hood, president and CEO of EMHS, and that she “looks for input” from local board members.

Hammond said he also has a good connection with Maine Coast’s president, John Ronan, and that the two try to meet on a regular basis. Hammond said the board is “independent of management,” but said board members are supportive of what management is doing presently.

One of the things Hammond said he likes is the “hub” strategy employed by EMHS. He said that involves patients with the most acute needs being taken care of at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, as needed, while other patients are taken care of at their local EMHS member hospital (in this case, Maine Coast).

“The idea is to try and have care be more in the local community,” Hammond said. He said that is better for patients who want to be closer to home, friends and family. As part of the EMHS system, Maine Coast also has access to a deeper pool of medical staffers who sometimes rotate throughout the member hospitals.

Hammond said being part of a larger organization “gives local hospitals the opportunity to learn from best practices” employed elsewhere. He said that goes both ways, too, and that Maine Coast has had some of its practices and processes adopted elsewhere.

Maine Coast earns high ratings for its quality of care, Hammond said, and is well-positioned to serve the community. He said all of health care everywhere is facing pressure on costs, and said Maine Coast is no different. While no one person has all the answers, he said there “has to be some way to manage the costs better.” That means change and that does not equal easy.

“Change is always difficult,” said Hammond. “It’s a difficult time in health care.”

Returning to his point about the board being the eyes and ears of the community, Hammond said board members want to hear from patients and others in the area about their experiences at Maine Coast — whether it’s positive feedback or a complaint or concern.

Hammond closed by saying one of the reasons he is able to serve on the Maine Coast board is because First National Bank is “very big on giving back to the community.”