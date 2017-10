September births at MCMH

At Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth:

To Jennifer Russotti and Joshua Conary of Sullivan, a son, Elijah Holden, Sept. 1.

To Karissa and Ryan Gorver of Steuben, a daughter, Rowan Rae, Sept. 5.

To Makayla and William Damon Jr. of Stonington, a daughter, Harmony Noelle-Calie Damon, Sept. 8.

To Rebecca Grey and Carl Dagnese of Ellsworth, a daughter, Melanie Marie, Sept. 9.

To Jennifer and Brian Smith of Blue Hill, a daughter, Maislynn Margaret, Sept. 9.

To Karli and Samuel Stevens of Bucksport, a daughter, Elliana Paige, Sept. 13.

To Sophia Miller and Brandon Atwood of Deer Isle, a son, Bryce Ashley, Sept. 14.

To Courtney Williams and Adam Duke of Harrington, a daughter, Brinley Olivia, Sept. 14.

To Amber Savage and Orlo Strunk of Ellsworth, a daughter, Piper Ann, Sept. 19.

To Elizabeth and Levi Bubier of Clifton, a daughter, Lillis Rhea, Sept. 21.

To Lanay Winns and Rafeal Glinton of Steuben, a son, Lyrik Lamar Glinton, Sept. 22.

To Sherissa Mclaughlin and Joshua Kane of Ellsworth, a son, Grayson Malakhi Kane, Sept. 24.

To Jasmine and Andrew Arseneau of Blue Hill, a daughter, Ainsley Mae Arseneau, Sept. 26.

To Alison and Brian Billings of Deer Isle, a son, Clayton James, Sept. 27.