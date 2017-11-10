October births at Maine Coast

At Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth:

To Jerusha Tyler and Jacob Poole of Blue Hill, a daughter, Fallon Astrid, Oct. 4.

To Nichole and Shannon Bebout of Blue Hill, a son, Luciano Shannon, Oct. 5.

To Renee Lamb and Travis Fowler of Bucksport, a son, Braiden Carter, Oct. 7.

To Jessica Jones and Cory Weigand of Holden, a son, Sterling Wes, Oct. 9.

To Myriam Welch and Ryan Welch of Ellsworth, a son, Ellis Ryan, Oct. 13.

To Jessica and Alex Bernier of Southwest Harbor, a daughter, Kaylee Mae, Oct. 20.

To Janice and Allan Hagerthy of Deer Isle, a son, Liam Allan, Oct. 26.

To Pamela Forgue and Michael Moss of Deblois, a son, Michael Marley, Oct. 27.

To Vanessa-Jade Grey and Dwayne Pinkham of Ellsworth, a daughter, Kylie Maye, Oct. 28.

To Brianna Soucy and Justin Comeau of Orland, a son, Aaron William, Oct. 30.