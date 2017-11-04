26th Annual Poinsettia Ball is Dec. 2

TRENTON — Organizers invite you to come and feel like royalty at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital’s 26th Annual Poinsettia Ball, a “Masquerade,” on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Acadia Event Center in Trenton.

Red poinsettias will adorn the 16-foot-tall tree that gives this event its name, Chipper’s Restaurant and Catering will present a fancy buffet dinner and the Larry Williams Band will provide dancing music until 11 p.m.

The hospital has raised more than $800,000 from the Poinsettia Ball since its inception, with all of those funds benefiting patient care at MCMH. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the hospital’s Mary Dow Center for Cancer Care.

Businesses that would like to sponsor the Poinsettia Ball with a donation that will directly benefit cancer patients at the Mary Dow Center are still being sought. Donations can be made online at www.mainehospital.org or by calling 664-5311, ext. 2305.

Tickets for the event are $125 per person. There is currently a wait list for tickets for the ball, but volunteers are still needed to help with the event. To be added to the wait list or to volunteer, call 664-5311, ext. 2305.