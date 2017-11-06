Hancock crash sends one to hospital Monday night

HANCOCK — An accident on Route 1 Monday night led to a closure of one lane as emergency crews extracted a flat-bed wrecker that went off the road.

A pickup truck that had been on the back of the wrecker landed up-side down in the ditch.

The driver of the flat-bed was transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth. That was the only injury, according to officials on the scene.

The accident led to a broken utility pole alongside the road. Emergency crews shut off power to fix the pole.

Hancock Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Holmes said he didn’t know what caused the accident, but he knew the wrecker had lost control and went off the road as a result.

Volunteer firefighters responded to the scene to direct traffic, shutting down one lane as the two trucks were pulled from the ditch.

The response was difficult to orchestrate, Holmes said, because drivers were not watching carefully for what firefighters were asking them to do.

“It’s very difficult because it’s dark,” Holmes said. “Sometimes people are not paying attention.”

He said he thought drivers got distracted by the lights of the fire trucks.