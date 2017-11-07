Hancock County, statewide voters favor Medicaid expansion

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County voters participating in Tuesday’s election supported the expansion of Medicaid.

The county vote was in line with statewide results favoring expansion.

Question 2 asked voters: “Do you want Maine to expand Medicaid to provide healthcare coverage for qualified adults under age 65 with incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level, which in 2017 means $16,643 for a single person and $22,412 for a family of two?”

The national debate over Medicaid expansion has raged since a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision. The court upheld the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, but struck down the requirement that states expand Medicaid eligibility.

Maine and 18 other states have rejected expansion. Supporters were eager for the Pine Tree State to be the first in the nation to approve expansion at the ballot box.

Under the ACA, Medicaid expansion allowed access to health insurance to low-income adults who previously did not meet the guidelines but who also did not qualify for subsidies to purchase their own individual plans.

Roughly 70,000 Mainers have fallen into the so-called ACA coverage gap.

Opponents of the expansion note that Maine did expand Medicaid in 2002, but the state’s uninsured rate didn’t drop and the program created deficits.

Supporters claim early expansion stabilized Maine’s uninsured rate while other states saw an increase in uninsured. They also point to the ACA’s higher federal reimbursement rate as financial security for the state.

If expansion passes, the federal government will initially cover 94 percent costs. That drops to 90 percent by 2020.