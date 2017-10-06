Hancock County Sheriff: Sun, snooze lead to crashes

ELLSWORTH — Sun-blinded and sleeping motorists had car crashes during the past week, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

A car went off the road and down an embankment after the sun temporarily blinded a motorist on Airport Road in Stonington Sept. 29, Deputy Brian Archer said.

Linda Eaton, 74, of Stonington was driving a 2017 Toyota Avalon, which sustained damage to its front and undercarriage, police said. The car had to be towed from the scene but Eaton was not injured, Archer said.

A car was damaged after it went off the road and struck several small trees after a motorist fell asleep on the Bald Mountain Road in Dedham Sunday, Deputy Jeff McFarland said.

Debbie Johnston, 57, of Dedham was operating a 2008 Toyota Yaris, which sustained front end damage and had to be towed, McFarland said.

A car sustained minor damage after a bear stepped into its travel lane on Caterpillar Hill Road in Sedgwick Sept. 26, Deputy Travis Frost said.

Rex Garrett of Holden was operating a 2010 Honda Accord, Frost said.

“The bear hit the front bumper and took off into the woods,” Frost said. Garrett continued to his destination.

Unattended deaths

Archer checked on an unattended death at a Stonington residence Sunday. A man, 77, had died as a result of injuries sustained during an accidental fall on the beach, the deputy said.

A Sullivan woman, 52, passed away due to health issues Sept. 28, Archer said.

Drug offense

Police charged Joseph Dupuis, 26, of Windham with unlawful drug possession (cocaine) Sept. 26 in Tremont.

Citizen assists

Deputies helped several residents navigate issues last week ranging from neighbor disputes to Facebook harassment to concerns about a federal probationer boyfriend.

Two Gouldsboro residents reported a property line dispute and harassment problem Saturday. Deputy Luke Gross explained the harassment law and advised both parties to seek legal advice for the property issue.

A Hancock County man called police Saturday about concerns for the well-being of his children as well as their mother. The woman has been romantically involved with a man who is on federal probation. Lt. Tim Cote gave the woman options and contacted the man’s probation officer.

A Sorrento woman complained Sunday about a stranger copying pictures from her Facebook account and posting the photos on the stranger’s social media account.

“Where no crime was committed, the caller was referred to Facebook’s complaint department,” Gross said.

A Surry woman reported ongoing harassment on Facebook Sept. 27. The woman advised Deputy Dan Harlan that she had not actually had contact with the harassing party.

“We determined that the best course of action is to block the offending party,” Harlan said.

Deputy Luke Gross met with an Eastbrook parent and daughter, 15, who had run away Sunday but returned. Gross said he explained “applicable laws.”

What authorities thought might be a suicidal woman on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge Sept. 26 turned out to be a woman walking due to car problems, Harlan reported.

Burglary

Detective Franklin Jennings is investigating a possible burglary at a Trenton residence that was reported Sept. 27.

Agency assist

Child Protective Services asked Archer to check on a Stonington girl, 11, on Saturday.

“I was able to locate the female and determined that she was not in any danger,” Archer said.

Summonses

Jennings summoned Heather Mitchell-Relyea, 48, of Hampden on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of her release Sept. 28 on Route 9 in Aurora.