Hancock County RCC director resigns

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Regional Communications Director Renee Wellman has tendered her resignation.

“It’s time for me to move on to new endeavors in the private sector,” said Wellman via email. Her last day will be Dec. 8.

“I have worked for the county as the Hancock County Regional Communications Center director for 8 and a half years and have had the benefit of working with some extraordinary people,” Wellman said. “Many of whom have become very good friends.

“I only wish the best going forward for the HCRCC staff and the agencies who serve the citizens and visitors alike,” said Wellman. “I feel that the dispatchers and responders in Hancock County are a great resource and asset. They are without question a huge benefit to the people they serve. I commend them all for their respective roles.”

County Administrator Scott Adkins said the county will begin a search for a “quality replacement to fill this void left by Director Wellman.”

Wellman had replaced retired Maine State Police Sgt. Jon Mahon who served as RCC director for just two weeks during 2009. Mahon had decided the job wasn’t for him.