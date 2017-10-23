Halloween happenings

ELLSWORTH — Get ready for a ghoulishly good time — Hancock County is gearing up for Halloween.

From trick-or-treating and scary movie viewing to pumpkin carving and Monster Mash-ing the night away, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the spookiest day of the year.

The following is a list of area festivities:

Ellsworth

Downtown Ellsworth will be Halloween Central Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Downtown businesses will be handing out candy from 3 to 5 p.m. Look for orange balloons at participating businesses.

Line-up for the annual costume parade is at 5 p.m. at Emerson Fuel on upper Main Street. The parade will start at 5:15.

Following the parade, there will be a Trunk or Treat event in the City Hall parking lot.

For more information, call the Down East Family YMCA at 667-3086.

Earlier that afternoon, young actors in kindergarten through fourth grade will present an original Halloween-themed performance in front of the Grand Auditorium. The free show is based on Edward Gorey’s classic book “The Gashlycrumb Tinies” and Danny Elfman’s “This is Halloween.” Show times are 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

The Grand will also air two movies that night.

“Hotel Transylvania” in 3D will show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5. For the grownups, “The Exorcist” director’s cut will be shown at 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and students and $6 for Grand members. For more information, call 667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org.

Over at the Ellsworth Elks Lodge, there will be a free Halloween party for kids on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 4-8 p.m.

There will be games, prizes, a costume party, pizza and candy.

For more information, call 667-3073.

Bar Harbor

The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers will perform “The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow” on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Criterion Theatre.

With this comedic rendition of the classic Washington Irving tale, Ichabod Crane helps the Headless Horseman find a new head and a spookier image.

The show runs approximately 50 minutes and is recommended for kids 4 and up. Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase online at www.criteriontheatre.org or at the box office an hour before showtime.

Jesup Memorial Library promises a “killer good time” at its Murder By The Book event. The two-day celebration for readers, writers and fans of mysteries, suspense novels and true crime books will feature authors Tess Gerritsen, Sarah Graves, Dorothy Cannell, Lynne Raimondo, Bruce Coffin, Brenda Buchanan, James Hayman, Vaughn Hardacker, Richard Cass, Katherine Nichols, Stephen Pickering and Maureen Milliken.

There will be a wine reception with the authors on Friday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 can be purchased at the library or on its website.

Saturday, Oct. 28, will bring a full day of free book talks, workshops, panel discussions, Q&A sessions and book signings. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Blue Hill

Kids ages 12 to 17 are invited to a “Teen Lock-In” at the Blue Hill Public Library starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, complete with scary movies, games and food.

Space is limited and registration and a permission slip are required. Participants should be picked up by 9 a.m. Sunday.

Up to 20 teens will be supervised by Youth Librarian Libby Edwardson and two parent volunteers.

The library will again be celebrating Halloween with “Trick or Read” for children on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Kids in costume may stop in at the library anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and choose a free book.

Books for all ages of kids will be available, from board books for babies to chapter books for the older set.

There will be a photo booth for trick-or-treaters to photograph their costumes and get a copy of the photo via email.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.

Castine

The Witherle Memorial Library in Castine will host a showing of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” on Monday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the library will host a family Halloween party from 2:10 until 6:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. The event will include face painting, spooky photos, dancing and snacks.

For more information, call the library at 326-4375.

Franklin

The Franklin Veterans Club is hosting Halloween parties for kids and adults on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The kids Halloween party will run from 3-6 p.m. There will be games, a costume contest and lots of candy.

The Halloween party for adults will run from 7-11 p.m.

That event will include live music with Banned from Eden, a finger food contest, games, jello shots, giveaways and a costume contest.

For more information, call 565-2977.

Mount Desert

The Northeast Harbor Library is hosting a storytelling event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, featuring true stories/experiences of the paranormal, ghosts and unexplained mysteries.

For more information, call the library at 276-3333.

Orland

A free haunted house will be open for visits on Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-8 p.m.

The house is located at 135 Gray Meadow Road in Orland.

For more information, call 469-3626.

Penobscot

Arr, mateys, the ghost of Captain Lanphiere is sure to shiver your timbers as you tour a haunted pirate ship in Penobscot.

The ship, built by Halloween enthusiasts Carol Cody and Bob Gross, is located at 73 New Road. Free tours will be offered at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, and Monday, Oct. 30. Starting at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, there will be tours plus candy for trick-or-treaters.

Prospect

Fright at the Fort returns to Fort Knox. Visitors are led through the dark passageways of Fort Knox, where indescribable things lurk in the shadows, creating screams of fright.

The event runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28. Visitors are asked to arrive no later than 8:30. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Those wishing to avoid the long lines can purchase an express ticket ($13 for adults; $7 for children under 12) at the Fort Knox gift shop during regular business hours (usually 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or online.

For more information, call 469-6553 or visit www.fortknox.maineguide.com.

Southwest Harbor

Pumpkin carving, a family Halloween show and scary stories are among the activities scheduled at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Pumpkin Festival on Thursday, Oct. 26. Carving will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. That will be followed by the Mad Science of Maine Spooktacular Halloween Show at 6 and a jack-o-lantern display with hot cider, popcorn and music.

On Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m., the library will provide a cozy stop for trick-or-treaters and their families. The “treat” is a free book.

For more information, call the library at 244-7065.

Steuben

The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center will show the movie “Hotel Transylvania 2” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

Admission is free and spooky snacks will be sold by donation.

For more information, call 546-7301 or visit www.moorelibrary.org.

Stonington

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the town of Stonington will be celebrating Halloween with events for the whole family at Spooktacular Saturday.

The day begins at 9 a.m. at the Island Community Center with pumpkin decorating and costume awards before the Trick or Treat Parade begins at 10.

The parade route will run from the community center to West Main Street to Pink Street through downtown Stonington, where local businesses will be handing out candy.

After the parade, head back to the community center for various family-friendly Halloween activities.

The event will conclude with a free screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 11:30 a.m. at the Stonington Opera House.

For more information, email [email protected], visit www.operahousearts.org or call 367-2788.

Winter Harbor

All are welcome to join Schoodic Institute and Acadia National Park partners for the fifth annual Eeek of Ecology Festival on the Schoodic Institute campus in Winter Harbor on Saturday, Oct. 28. This free family program runs from 1-4:30 p.m. No registration is required.

The event is for children ages 12 and under, accompanied by an adult. Participants can trick or treat among 20-plus science and history stations related to a diverse array of animals, plants and geologic features found in Acadia. There will also be a creepy craft corner.

Call 288-1310 for more information.