Gravel pit appeal headed back to Surry Planning Board

SURRY — The Surry Appeals Board met Monday before a crowd of 40 residents, attorneys and selectmen to consider an appeal of the permit for a 9.7-acre gravel pit operation.

The board voted after more than three hours to send the project back to the Surry Planning Board.

The Planning Board had granted M.E. Astbury & Son Construction a gravel extraction permit on Aug. 23 after a four-hour hearing. The pit is located off Morgan Bay Road.

Abutter Scarlett Kinney is seeking the appeal through her attorney, Bill Kelly of Belfast.

Former Surry Selectman Dale Sprinkle is chairman of the Appeals Board. Members include Michael Locke, Richard Bishop, Betty Beardsley, Dave Hollenberg and Reggie Winslow Jr.

“We remanded the first appeal, the primary appeal of the Planning Board’s decision,” Sprinkle said. “We remanded it to them to determine their jurisdiction and to answer questions raised by the attorneys.”

Sprinkle began the meeting by reading a statement, which included several references to previous Planning Board meeting minutes as well as land use court cases in Maine and Washington.

“Whether or not the pit is grandfathered is a valid question,” Sprinkle said to the group.

The Appeals Board chairman also cited past court cases, including one concerning a Levant gravel pit and another involving the Washington State Supreme Court.

“Does the CEO [code enforcement officer] inspect these operations and decide when to require expansion permits?” Sprinkle asked. “Permanent parcel uses go with the land, not the owner.”

Kelly objected.

“It appears that you have come to some conclusions yourself to some important issues,” Kelly said.

When town attorney Ed Bearor of the Bangor law firm Rudman and Winchell arrived, about 45 minutes after the meeting started, Kelly explained to Bearor what had occurred and asked that Sprinkle step down.

“I have to challenge the chair’s ability to sit,” Kelly said. “The remarks that you read remind me of ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ … ‘sentence first, verdict later.’”

“Board members are required to be here with an open mind and hear the parties without expectation,” Kelly said.

The audience applauded.

Andy Hamilton of Eaton Peabody, which represents Astbury, disagreed.

“It’s my understanding what the chairman was addressing was the question of nonconforming use, the scope of that use and any pre-existing/grandfathered use,” Hamilton said. “I did not hear him come to a final conclusion. It’s not my view the chairman has prejudged the case.”

Bearor explained that Sprinkle could either step down from the proceedings or his fellow Appeals Board members could vote on whether they thought Sprinkle would be impartial and the board did so unanimously.

Kelly listed reasons that the Planning Board should not have granted the extraction permit for the pit, which is referred to as the Carter pit.

“At a minimum, the Carter pit was a nonconforming use, it sat fallow for decades,” Kelly said. “And second, there needs to be a 50-foot buffer for a use to be conforming. To the contrary, it physically bleeds into her [Scarlett Kinney’s] property. That was a mistake the Planning Board made.”

Kelly also cited a sunset provision in the town’s land use ordinance, which states after a period of time, if no gravel is extracted for a 12-month period, the use is no longer permitted.

Kelly also raised a question of due process during the Planning Board’s review of the project because Kinney was only allowed five minutes to present evidence.

Hamilton addressed the board after Kelly.

“Surry has made a clear decision with gravel pits,” Hamilton said. “It is well clear that voters in Surry that included a number of people with gravel pits on their property wanted those rights protected.”

In March of 2017, the Planning Board deferred to Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ferrell, who issued an April 4 permit for gravel extraction for the existing Carter property, Hamilton said.

“Mr. Astbury had the right to mine for gravel until that use was abandoned. It is not my position that there was any abandonment.”

On Tuesday morning, Kelly described the Appeals Board decision as “extraordinarily disappointing.”

“Last night was extraordinarily disappointing, primarily for the people of Surry,” Kelly said. “The board had a task assigned to it by the voters to properly review the record and address the arguments of both parties. It did none of those things and instead punted back to the Planning Board.”

“My disappointment was further compounded by the initial typed comments from the chair that he read, which showed he made up his mind before he arrived, decided mistakenly which law to apply and presumably was going to shorten the hearing …”