Grand screening pair of films to support Fill Every Seat food drive

ELLSWORTH — The Grand will open its doors to the community on Saturday, Nov. 4, with a challenge to fill every seat in the historic art deco theater with a bag of food for the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect donations. Donations also can be dropped off beginning Tuesday, Oct. 31. In addition, in honor of the event, The Grand will screen two food-related films on Nov. 4.

Showing at 2 p.m. is “A Place at the Table,” a documentary that raises important questions about the state of hunger in America.

That will be followed at 7 p.m. with a showing of “Chef,” a personal independent comedy from director Jon Favreau.

Movie-goers will receive one free popcorn box with every donation. Admission for the matinee screening is $6 while tickets for the evening film are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and students and $6 for Grand members.

The goal of the Fill Every Seat food drive is to fill all 480 seats in the theater with a bag of food for Loaves and Fishes.

Community members can see the visual impact of their donations as, at the end of the evening, the theater will be filled with food to benefit those served by Loaves and Fishes.

Individuals, local businesses and organizations that can conduct their own food drives are welcome to participate and bring the donations to The Grand. Loaves and Fishes is looking especially for holiday cupboard items such as cans of pumpkin or cranberry sauce, stuffing mixes, canned hams and soups, in addition to the usual items. No outdated food will be accepted.

For more information on Fill Every Seat or other Grand events, call the box office at 667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org.