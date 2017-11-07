Gouldsboro voters may consider Columbus Day question in 2018

GOULDSBORO — Residents may be voting on whether to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2018.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday being recognized by municipalities across the country, celebrates Native Americans and challenges the idea that Christopher Columbus “discovered” the United States.

During a Board of Selectmen meeting in October, member Roger Bowen raised the prospect of changing the holiday to his fellow selectmen. The motion did not receive a second.

Bowen, in an interview Nov. 6, said he now expects the issue to be added to next year’s town warrant articles through a citizen’s petition.

A citizen’s petition would require signatures from residents equal to at least 10 percent of the voters who cast ballots in the last election. In this case, Bowen said, that number would come from the turnout for Tuesday’s state referendums.

He said he supports the change because he believes it would correct a national falsehood.

He said the Schoodic Peninsula, on which Gouldsboro sits, was originally home to at least one Native American tribe.

Following the selectmen’s meeting, Bowen said he believed it is an issue better decided by voters in the town, rather than by the selectmen, whose tasks are largely administrative.

“I think anytime that you can make a statement of this sort, it’s wise to do,” he said of the potential change. “It’s not changing history.”

Town Manager Bryan Kaenrath voiced concern about the change during the selectmen’s meeting. He is not a member of the board, but serves in an administrative capacity during meetings.

In an interview afterward, he said it bothered him because he is an Italian-American, and the holiday is an important cultural reference for his community. Columbus Day is an important holiday for Italian-Americans, according to Kaenrath, because it honors the sacrifices that many poor Italians made when they came to the United States.

“It really is a point of cultural pride,” Kaenrath said. “Columbus was Italian and when there was a day designated for Italian heritage … Columbus was sort of the person.”

Kaenrath said he understands the concerns others have about Columbus’s role and historical significance. He also said his opinion was not meant to argue against the rights or recognition of indigenous people.

Columbus, who landed in North American islands in 1492, has been accused by historians of leading a group that raped, murdered and enslaved indigenous people. His arrival also exposed the people of modern-day Haiti to diseases.

He was attempting to travel to the Eastern Hemisphere to open up a trade route, and believed that it was a shorter distance from Spain to China if he traveled west, according to a 2009 Smithsonian article. Multiple historians have said Columbus was not the first explorer to land in North America, and that people already lived here, meaning the continent couldn’t have been “discovered” by him.

The idea of an Indigenous Peoples’ Day traces back to the 1970s, according to news reports. Many cities have recently adopted the change: Bangor, Los Angeles, Seattle and Minneapolis all approved the switch. At the state level, South Dakota, Alaska and Vermont have all adjusted the holiday.

In Maine, other towns that approved the change include Belfast, Brunswick and Orono.

Gouldsboro’s town meeting will take place June 13, 2018.