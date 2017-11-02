Four candidates vie for two City Council seats

ELLSWORTH — When city voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they will have four candidates to choose from to fill two seats on the seven-member council.

The candidates running for office this year, in alphabetical order by last name, are as follows:

Dale Hamilton

Hamilton works as the executive director of Community Health and Counseling Services. He and his family have lived in Ellsworth for 22 years, and his wife, Tricia, teaches kindergarten at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School.

Hamilton said he wants to improve communication between the City Council and residents and “push major spending decisions back to the voters.” He said he believes the council can “enhance the community” without necessarily increasing the tax burden.

Hamilton said he does not believe enough time is being spent on considering the short- and long-term effects of decisions that are being made. He said he believes his leadership experience would serve him well if elected.

Gene Lyons

A 1985 graduate of Ellsworth High School, Lyons served three years in the Army and has spent the last two decades working in the concrete business.

Lyons said he is concerned that city spending — and as a result, taxes — is increasing too much. He worries that the city tax rate could end up in the $20 range or higher (the rate is currently $17.97 per $1,000 in valuation).

Lyons said he worries the current City Council does not give enough consideration to the average citizens of Ellsworth. If elected, he said he would listen to any questions or concerns people may have and do his best to represent everyone.

John Moore

Moore, a longtime teacher in Ellsworth, has served on the City Council for 14 years since first being elected in 2003. He and John Moore are the two incumbent candidates this year.

Moore serves on the human services and human resources committees at City Hall, and also is a council representative to the Harbor Commission. He is an alternate member of the Finance Committee.

A history buff, Moore helped cut the ribbon when the city dedicated the renovated Moore Community Center (named for his relative, Gen. Bryant E. Moore). He also suggested Lejok Street as the name for the new road to Ellsworth High School, a name drawn from Ellsworth’s history.

John Phillips

Phillips works for Colwell Diesel and has served on the City Council for almost 20 years, according to records at City Hall. He was first elected in 1995 and aside from a small hiatus in the early 2000s has served since.

Phillips has served as council chairman for many years. He said there are projects under way in Ellsworth right now (high-speed internet and The Jackson Lab’s expansion among them) and he would like to keep serving and help see those projects through to fruition.

“We’ve started a bunch of things that are happening in order to make Ellsworth a good place to live, and an inviting community,” Phillips said.