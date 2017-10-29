Four candidates vie for two Bucksport Town Council seats

BUCKSPORT — It’s off to the races for the two Bucksport Town Council seats up for election this year. The four candidates for the three-year positions have a wide range of backgrounds, and The Ellsworth American spoke with each of them to find out why they are running.

Incumbents

Town Councilor Peter Stewart grew up in Bucksport, graduated from Bucksport High School in 1981 and worked across Maine as a state trooper. His first term as councilor began around the time the Verso paper mill closed in 2014.

“In the three years since, I’ve seen the town turn around and go in a new direction,” said Stewart, who now works as the head of campus safety at Maine Maritime Academy. “I still want to be a part of that, and the best part I can play is public service.”

Stewart said he hopes to continue working on redeveloping the former paper mill site and developing a broadband internet infrastructure on Main Street.

“It’s an honor serving the folks in Bucksport,” Stewart said. “I love living in this town and hopefully they will give me another chance to serve them.”

Like Stewart, Joseph York grew up in Bucksport and is completing his first term as a town councilor. York said he strives to serve as the voice for the people in Town Council meetings.

“I try to bridge the gap for people who might be nervous about bringing things in front of the council,” York said.

Specifically, York said he tries to voice the concerns of people living in the rural areas of Bucksport. A carpenter and a small engine repairman, York hopes to work on building a recreation center for Bucksport if he is re-elected.

“I think the town should want to do that for the younger kids looking for something to do,” said the father of five. York said the center could include an indoor swimming pool and an indoor turf soccer field.

That way, York said, the local YMCA office and gym space could re-locate there in case the Jewett School gets too crowded with students.

Challengers

Steven St. Peter Jr. has lived in Bucksport since he was 8 years old. A regular presence at Town Council meetings, St. Peter said he’s running because “I want to make a difference in this town.”

St. Peter has cerebral palsy, and he said he would like to see an independent living facility in Bucksport, where people with disabilities can live on their own and cook for themselves and do their own laundry.

The son of a Marine, St. Peter said he would also like to see a veterans home in Bucksport. The veterans home could provide construction and caretaking jobs in town, he said.

One of St. Peter’s priorities is to create a space for more storefronts on Park Street, behind the Family Dollar. The 41-year-old said he also would like to beautify the section of Route 1 leading into town, build a dog park and install more bicycle racks in town.

“Let’s make Bucksport amazing, shall we?” he said.

Another Bucksport native, Mark Eastman, is running for Town Council because he wants to help the town redevelop after the closure of the paper mill. The owner of Ocean’s Edge Realty on Central Street, Eastman said he can “provide a mindset about small business” for the council.

Small businesses on Main Street, Eastman said, will be the key for Bucksport’s growth.

“Investing in Main Street will help us grow the size of Bucksport,” said Eastman, who co-founded the economic development group Main Street Bucksport along with his wife, Brook Minner, and several others.

“We need growth to add to the tax base and the student population,” Eastman said. “When I was a kid there were quite a few more students in the school and I want to get back to that population.”

“I think it’s a really important time for the town,” Eastman continued. “There’s a lot going on, and I would like to be part of that process.”