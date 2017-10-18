Fire on Main Street quickly contained

ELLSWORTH — Jeanie McPherson was working in her office at 194 Main St. early Wednesday afternoon when she smelled smoke and saw fire creeping up the white siding of the building next door, 198 Main St.

McPherson called 9-1-1 at around 1:30 p.m., and within minutes, firefighters from the Ellsworth, Hancock, Lamoine and Trenton fire departments were converging on the scene. The Ellsworth Police Department blocked Main Street to vehicle traffic.

Ellsworth Fire Chief Richard Tupper said the fire crept up to the outside of the building from nearby leaves. It may have been started by a mulch fire, which is common in dry fall conditions, but Tupper said the exact cause isn’t certain.

Firefighters put out the fire where it had spread into the building, blew smoke out of the building’s basement using a fan and checked the building’s walls to see if the fire had extended elsewhere.

Everyone living and working in the building, which is home to several offices and an apartment, left the building safely.