Fire death under investigation

ELLSWORTH — State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a suspicious death following a fire that destroyed a mobile home in the Washington County Town of Whitneyville early Saturday morning.

The body was discovered inside the home after firefighters responded to 54 Middle Street. Fire Marshals were called to the scene and then asked State Police to also respond.

Detectives, fire investigators and evidence recovery technicians were at the scene all day Saturday and were expected to return Sunday. The body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning.

State Police are asking the public to assist investigators by calling them if were in the area of Middle St. between 8 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday. The phone number for the State Police dispatch center in Bangor is 973-3700.