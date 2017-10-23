Fire burns down cabin, spreads into woods

DEDHAM — Firefighters were out late last Friday night fighting a fire that destroyed a log cabin on Fitts Mountain Road and spread into the surrounding woods.

Craig Shane, the chief of the Dedham/Lucerne Fire Department, said his department first received a call about the fire a little after 5:15 p.m.

There was some confusion on how to get to the fire, and when crews finally arrived on the scene Shane said the 20-by-30-foot cabin was fully involved in the fire, and flames were coming through the roof.

Crews immediately started working to contain the fire in the woods. They had to wait for Emera Maine to cut the electricity to the power lines above the property before they started pouring water on the cabin fire.

“We had concerns the power lines were going to burn through and drop to the ground,” Shane said.

Within 45 minutes, the fire in the woods was contained, and the cabin and woods fires were both extinguished within an hour-and-a-half, Shane said.

Crews spent a while checking for hot spots, but soon it became too dark to see. Firefighters made plans to revisit the scene the next morning to check for hot spots in the woods.

Almost an acre of woods was affected by the fire. Shane said some of the flames climbed 30 feet up the trees.

Crews from Holden, Orrington, Eddington and an ambulance from Brewer all responded to the fire. No one was at the cabin when it burned down. Some parts of the structure are still standing, though Shane said it was a total loss.

After revisiting the scene with the fire marshal on Monday morning, Shane said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.