Family hosts benefit dinner after death of young child

BUCKSPORT — Last Wednesday, a 2-year-old girl named Kloe Marie Hawksley died in Bucksport. While the cause of the death is yet to be determined, Hawksley’s family is hosting a benefit dinner at The FarmHouse Inn in Blue Hill from 4. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The dinner will include penne pasta, salad, bread and a gluten-free option.

Visitors are asked to bring desserts to share. There will also be a silent auction, a cash bar and music. The hosts are suggesting a $12 donation per person, or a $30 donation per family. The donations will go toward helping the family cover the funeral expenses.

Donations can be made out to “Funds for Kloe” at any Bar Harbor Bank & Trust branch. Donations can also be sent to P.O. Box 1089, Ellsworth, ME 04605.