Families First gets $1,000 grant

ELLSWORTH — Families First Community Center has received a $1,000 grant from the Yoakum Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.

“This generous grant will certainly help the workers keep warm and the pipes from freezing inside the home this winter as renovations begin,” said Dawn Carter Coffin, the center’s board president.

Renovations are about to begin on the big farmhouse at 41 North St. in Ellsworth. As soon as they are finished, the center can begin to house homeless families with children and teach them the skills needed to become self-sufficient.

For more information, to donate funds or materials, or to volunteer for renovations or hospitality (feeding the workers), call 460- 3711, mail P.O. Box 951 in Ellsworth, email [email protected]or visit www.familiesfirstellsworth.org.