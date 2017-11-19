Emmaus Center, Seacoast Mission need more helping hands

For 10 years, every Thursday and Saturday, Brian Hain of Ellsworth has woken up early to drive a van to grocery stores and pick up overstock food.

The donations he collects help replenish the food pantry at Ellsworth’s Emmaus Homeless Shelter. Opening its doors in the city’s former post office 25 years ago, Emmaus offers temporary shelter to homeless men, women and families. The nonprofit organization also provides many social services from helping clients apply for food stamps to distributing Thanksgiving food boxes.

Employed by Emmaus, one morning in late October, Hain drove the van to Hannaford and Shaw’s, and filled the vehicle completely with boxes of bread, produce, meats and desserts. Assisted by volunteer Nate Bender of Ellsworth, the morning’s collection was one of the largest in a while.

Volunteers like Bender and employees like Hain team up in an effort to provide services to people in Hancock and Washington counties who struggle to make ends meet.

The winter season brings extra challenges for low-income families, as well — issues like weatherizing a house, or having warm enough clothes.

Across the Downeast region, various nonprofits try to address these issues, and rely on volunteers and donations to make that happen.

A year ago, Bender stayed at the Emmaus Shelter while he sought to secure housing and a job for himself. Originally from Des Moines, Iowa, Bender had come to Maine after living in New Hampshire for 13 years.

He’d just gone through a divorce, and lived briefly with his mother in Lamoine to reconnect with her before staying at the shelter. He eventually got an apartment and a job working for Downeast Community Partners, a nonprofit social services organization, as a driver transporting people to medical appointments, work and school.

For the past year, Bender has helped Hain out with food pickups, because they know each other having become friends through Emmaus. He says it’s important for him to give back to the community.

“I volunteer just to help Brian out with pretty much anything he needs,” Bender said. “I like to help pay it forward. I also come from an Amish heritage, so it’s drilled into me.”

Stacey Herrick, the shelter’s assistant director, says the reasons people land at the shelter are varied, but often it relates to mental health, physical health or substance abuse.

“That certainly doesn’t cover all the reasons someone is homeless,” she said. “Who can be homeless? Anyone can be homeless — it only takes one event to create that spiral downward.”

MJ Boylen, the shelter’s director, said the nonprofit holds a maximum of 25 people, and there’s often a waiting list for guests.

The shelter can hold six women, five men and four families. They are the only family shelter in the Downeast region.

Each year during the holidays the staff will gather gifts to provide for families that can’t afford presents.

“We’re not talking ‘You have one child, we’re going to give you one toy,’” Boylen said. “More like, ‘You have one child, we’re going to provide Christmas morning for them.”

But Boylen and Herrick said some of their largest needs are financial and resource-based. Three volunteers help out at the shelter regularly. Herrick said she’s grateful for their help, but more are needed.

“I don’t think people really understand how difficult it is to pay the bills just to keep our doors open,” Herrick said.

Both agreed donations are a constant need for the program, because their base operating costs are about $35,000 per month.

“That’s just keeping it open, that’s not anything that comes up that people need,” Herrick said.

Another organization serving the Downeast region is the Maine Seacoast Mission. The Bar Harbor-based nonprofit provides community assistance in many different forms in Hancock and Washington counties.

Based in Cherryfield, the Downeast Campus Director Wendy Harrington said volunteers addressing community needs are crucial to the Seacoast Mission’s work. One of its programs is Sunbeam Island Services, which delivers food to about 25 households.

Harrington said the program could serve more households, if more volunteers were available to drive, pass a background check and able to lift 30-pound boxes of food.

“Most of my volunteers are 70,” she said. “Young people are generally working.”

Another program they operate is tightening and weatherizing houses for winter. The Housing Rehabilitation Program, led to three mobile homes being rehabilitated this year.

With some help from Downeast Community Partners, that program is nearly all-volunteer, and the resources to complete the projects are donated.

“That’s been one of the programs where we can see the most impact,” Harrington said, “because it changes lives when you have a home that stays warm and dry.”

Overall, Harrington says, nonprofits like the Seacoast Mission have plenty of work for residents of Hancock and Washington counties eager to donate their time in a volunteer capacity.

“There is more need out there,” she said. “It’s a matter of getting the word out there. It’s word of mouth.”