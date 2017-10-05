Ellsworth PD launches phone check-in service for older residents

ELLSWORTH — Jo Cooper has heard the horror stories.

The director of the Ellsworth-based Friends in Action group recounted how an elderly woman who lived alone on the Blue Hill Peninsula fell in her home one night and lay there for days afterward.

No one in the outside world knew of the woman’s plight, and the nearest phone was two rooms away from where she lay.

“She knew that she couldn’t get up, but if she didn’t do anything she knew was going to die,” Cooper recounted. “She managed to inch her way over to the room where the phone was and make the call — that’s how she did it.”

It is that type of situation that Ellsworth police hope to prevent with the launch of a new phone check-in service for older residents of the city.

Residents who chose to sign up agree to call the Police Department daily between 7 and 10 a.m. to check-in and say they are OK. If police do not hear from a participant by 10 a.m., the police dispatcher will call the home.

If that call goes unanswered, police will check in with relatives or friends of the person (who will have already supplied the names previously). If none of those get a response, an officer will be sent to the residence to see what the situation is.

Residents taking part in the program are asked to call police in advance if they will be out of the house for shopping, a doctor’s appointment or a vacation. Such scenarios could trigger a false alarm if police do not know about it in advance.

Police Chief Glenn Moshier said the program, officially known as the “Friendly Caller Program,” came about because a citizen initially asked him if such a thing would be possible in Ellsworth. Similar programs (in some cases, police call residents) have been undertaken elsewhere, including Bar Harbor and in Waldo County.

Moshier said participation in the program is voluntary — no one will be forced to take part. The target demographic is residents who are older, live alone, and don’t have family (or anyone else who might check in on them) in the immediate area.

“This gives them kind of a lifeline,” Moshier said. “If something should happen, someone’s going to come around and check on them.”

Cooper, whose organization works with many local residents who fall into the prime population for participation in the program, is excited about the launch of Friendly Caller.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “For anybody who lives alone, something can happen. So this will be, I think, a wonderful thing.”

Katie Dakin is one of the dispatchers at the Ellsworth Police Department. She previously had the same job in Waldo County, which has also had a Friendly Caller Program.

She said she knows of situations where the program being in place absolutely made a difference, and recounted one similar to the story Cooper shared. Except in that case, the trouble the resident was in came to light much sooner because he was on the Friendly Caller list.

“We’ve actually saved a couple of lives out of that program,” Dakin said.

Moshier and Cooper said police often conduct well-being checks on local residents. Those sometimes take place because relatives are concerned after not hearing from their grandmother or uncle in several days or a week. With this program, Moshier said, police will know much sooner if there is a problem.

Anyone who is interested in signing up for the Friendly Caller Program in Ellsworth, or getting more information for a friend or relative, can call the Ellsworth Police Department at 667-2168.